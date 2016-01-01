Sunday, December 18, 2016

Rob Sherwood leaves Big Switch for Facebook

Sunday, December 18, 2016  ,  No comments

Rob Sherwood is leaving Big Switch Networks to take up a research role at Facebook. Sherwood currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of Big Switch.


http://www.bigswitch.com/blog/2016/12/16/and-now-for-something-completely-different

