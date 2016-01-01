Rob Sherwood is leaving Big Switch Networks to take up a research role at Facebook. Sherwood currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of Big Switch.
http://www.bigswitch.com/blog/2016/12/16/and-now-for-something-completely-different
Sunday, December 18, 2016
Rob Sherwood leaves Big Switch for Facebook
Sunday, December 18, 2016 Big Switch, People No comments
Rob Sherwood is leaving Big Switch Networks to take up a research role at Facebook. Sherwood currently serves as Chief Technology Officer of Big Switch.
0 comments:
Post a Comment