Predictions 2017: IaaS Becomes the Next Launching Pad for Cyber Threats

In the past, we’ve seen threat actors target or infect servers running in public cloud services. For example, there have been cases where hackers take over servers running in Amazon EC2—the virtualized compute portion of Amazon AWS. Remember, servers you spin up in EC2 are no different from servers on your premises. If you leave a port open, without a firewall or access control rules, hackers can attack it in the same way they attack physical servers. To illustrate this, a honeypot organization spun up some fake SSH servers in Amazon EC2 to see whether they’d get targeted. Even without publishing the servers’ IP addresses, or attaching them to a domain, attackers found and started brute-force attacks the IaaS-based honeypots within 10 hours.