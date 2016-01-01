Nokia to acquire Deepfield for Big Data Analytics

Nokia agreed to acquire Deepfield, a start-up specializing in in real-time analytics for IP network performance management and security.



Deepfield, which was founded in 2011 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, developed an analytics platform that identifies over 30 000 popular cloud applications and services. Its Internet Genome tracks how traffic runs to and through networks to reach subscribers, in real time, and without the need for probes, taps and monitors in the network itself.



Nokia said it plans couple Deepfield big data analytics with the dynamic control capabilities of open SDN platforms, such as the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) and Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP). Together, these products become the cognitive "brain" that makes real-time, automated changes to wide area networks (WANs) and datacenter networks so they can quickly adapt to changes in application demand, flow and traffic patterns. This will allow Nokia customers to drive greater network efficiency, help assure quality and enhance security - without manual intervention, and in real-time.



Nokia's service assurance and customer experience management portfolios would also leverage Deepfield's big data analytics, including per subscriber application performance, to automate actions that ensure ongoing service health and customer satisfaction.



Basil Alwan, president of Nokia's IP/Optical Networks business group, said: "We are impressed with Deepfield's unique approach to network analytics and their deployments with major providers around the globe, delivering critical visibility into how leading cloud applications and services flow through their networks. Combining Deepfield's cutting-edge analytics with Software Defined Networking techniques (SDN) will allow our customers to automate engineering and assurance processes while enhancing performance, utilization and security. We believe this capability will only increase in importance as networks and applications become more complex, diverse and dynamic."



Craig Labovitz, founder and CEO of Deepfield, said: "We are very pleased to join Nokia, a like-minded global leader in IP networking with shared values in network innovation. I look forward to leveraging the strength of Nokia's world-class customer, sales and support footprint to take our Deepfield technology worldwide. This will also give us a solid foundation from which to accelerate the creation of new value - both in the Deepfield portfolio, and in joint areas such as telemetry and automation."



