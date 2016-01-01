Ixia Ships First 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) Test Solution to Carrier

Ixia announced the first shipment of a 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) test solution to a major, worldwide carrier.



“Ixia continues to lead the market in developing validation solutions and our list of firsts continues to grow,” said Dennis Cox, Chief Product Officer at Ixia. “Over the past 15 years, Ixia has been first to develop test systems supporting 10GbE, 100GbE, 40GbE, 25GbE, and 50 GbE, and now 400 GbE.”



Ixia noted that it was the first vendor to successfully and publicly demonstrate leading edge, IEEE802.3bs draft compliant 400GbE technology at several industry events in 2016. These demonstrations, held in Japan and Germany, confirmed that 400GbE technology, including key elements such as field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) running Ixia intellectual property, CFP8 connectors, and optics, are available and ready to build the next generation of high speed networking products.



