Huawei Forecasts 2017 Sales will Continue to Rise Dramatically

Huawei expects its 2017 sales revenue to reach 520 billion yuan (US$74.8 billion), up 32% year-on-year.



In a New Year's message, Huawei Rotating CEO Eric Xu said the company made significant progress in 2016 in improving its efficiency and quality.



"Fear not the drifting clouds that block your eyes: beneath shifting sands bright gold still lies. The year 2016 has seen a flock of black swans – both political and economic – sweep across the globe. Nevertheless, we have remained focused on our strategy and have patiently applied ourselves to making breakthroughs and creating real value for our customers."



Some priorities for 2017:



Cut down on empty and extravagant marketing events and conferences; have more meaningful meetings with customers to address their real problems

Talk less about trends, vision, and new concepts; develop more scenario-specific summaries and case studies based on our practices, experiences, and lessons learned

Have fewer empty talks in offices that are far removed from actual business; pay more visits to equipment rooms, base stations, street cabinets, and shops

Avoid blind optimism and rhetoric about Huawei as an industry leader or how it has entered uncharted territory; give due respect to uncertainty and prepare for the unknown with more independent thinking

Avoid demonstrations of "value" to managers, with fancy internal promotional videos and slides; focus on creating value for customers