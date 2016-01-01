Google Joins Cloud Foundry

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is now part of Cloud Foundry.



Google BigQuery

Google Cloud Storage

Google Cloud SQL

Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Google Cloud Vision API

Google Cloud Speech API

Google Cloud Natural Language API

Google Translation API

Google noted that it has been very active this year with the Cloud Foundry community, including the delivery of the BOSH Google CPI release, enabling the deployment of Cloud Foundry on GCP, and the recent release of the Open Service Broker API. The efforts have led to custom service brokers for eight of GCP services: