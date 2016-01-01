Google Joins Cloud Foundry

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is now part of Cloud Foundry.
Google noted that it has been very active this year with the Cloud Foundry community, including the delivery of the BOSH Google CPI release, enabling the deployment of Cloud Foundry on GCP, and the recent release of the Open Service Broker API. The efforts have led to custom service brokers for eight of GCP services:
- Google BigQuery
- Google Cloud Storage
- Google Cloud SQL
- Google Cloud Pub/Sub
- Google Cloud Vision API
- Google Cloud Speech API
- Google Cloud Natural Language API
- Google Translation API
