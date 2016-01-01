FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler to Step Down

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will step down on January 20, 2017.



“Serving as F.C.C. Chairman during this period of historic technological change has been the greatest honor of my professional life. I am deeply grateful to the President for giving me this opportunity. I am especially thankful to the talented Commission staff for their service and sacrifice during my tenure. Their achievements have contributed to a thriving communications sector, where robust investment and world-leading innovation continue to drive our economy and meaningful improvements in the lives of the American people. It has been a privilege to work with my fellow Commissioners to help protect consumers, strengthen public safety and cybersecurity, and ensure fast, fair and open networks for all Americans.”



Tom Wheeler previously served as Managing Director of Core Capital Partners, a venture capital firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. Earlier in his career, he s erved as President of the National Cable Television Association (NCTA) from 1979 to 1984, and later as CEO of the Cellular Telecommunications & Internet Association (CTIA) until 2004.

