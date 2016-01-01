Elenion Targets Innovation in Silicon Photonics

Elenion Technologies, a start-up headquartered in New York City with offices in San Jose, California and Munich, emerged from stealth and announced its plans to drive innovation in silicon photonics.



Elenion is backed by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm, that also owns Coriant. Elenion is headed Larry Schwerin, who previously was CEO of Silicon Lightwave Services, a ground-breaking silicon photonics design services company, and Capella Intelligent Subsystems, a leading supplier of Wavelength Selective Switch technology acquired by Alcatel-Lucent in 2013. In addition, Michael Hochberg, a renowned silicon photonics expert and co-founder of Luxtera, serves as the CTO.



“Following over two years of focused R&D, including extensive coordination with Coriant, we are excited with the progress Elenion’s experienced team has demonstrated in the development of next-generation photonic integrated circuit products,” said Doug Bayerd, a principal at Marlin. “Elenion is uniquely positioned to capitalize on one of the industry’s most promising technologies and accelerate the introduction of commercially-ready advanced communications solutions.”



“Silicon photonics is redefining the economics of interconnect technologies and enabling the use of optics in exciting new markets and applications,” said Schwerin. “We look forward to working with our customers to deliver innovative photonic integrated circuit solutions that are far more complex and capable than previously possible.”



http://www.elenion.com