DOCOMO Partners with China's CAICT on 5G

NTT DOCOMO and the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) agreed to jointly investigate the standardization of 5G technologies and available frequency bands.



CAICT, a national research organization directly under the Provincial Government of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, is in charge of policies and standardization strategies on information and communication in China.



Under the MOU, DOCOMO will participate in the 5G Trial launched by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group to verify 5G technologies and systems. The group is driving research and development to help standardize 5G technologies in China as quickly as possible. During the trial, DOCOMO and CAICT will also study a possible frequency bands for 5G networks.