Databricks Raises $60 Million for Cloud Data Analytics with Apache Spark

Databricks, a start-up founded by the team that created Apache Spark, announced $60 million in a Series C funding.



Databricks offers a data platform in the cloud powered by Apache Spark. The company said that as Spark's adoption moves into mainstream in large data-driven enterprises in all industries, it has seen an explosive uptick in customer demand and adoption, serving more than 400 customers today.



The funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and included existing Databricks investor, Andreessen Horowitz. The new funding round brings Databricks' total funding to date to $107.5 million.



"Apache Spark has enabled countless enterprises and cutting-edge early adopters to create business value through advanced analytics solutions," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder at Databricks. "As Spark's adoption and the demand for our managed Spark platform continues to rise, this funding will advance our engineering and go-to-market strategies to address all of our customer's pain points as we continue to grow the Spark community."



http://www.databricks.com