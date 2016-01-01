Bell Canada Evaluates AT&T’s Open Source ECOMP

Bell Canada is currently testing AT&T’s ECOMP platform to create and manage software-defined networks.



ECOMP, which stands for Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy, is the software platform AT&T created to power its new network. ECOMP lets service providers quickly add features and drive down operations costs.



AT&T has committed to release its ECOMP platform as open source software in conjunction with the Linux Foundation in the first quarter of 2017.



“ECOMP represents a significant investment in the software-centric networks of the future. We have committed to taking this investment into open source through the Linux Foundation,” said Chris Rice, senior vice president – AT&T Labs, Domain 2.0 Architecture and Design. “We welcome Bell Canada’s collaboration in driving a new network approach that is faster, more efficient and ultimately more responsive to customer needs.”



“Bell Canada is committed to leading broadband network and service innovation in Canada. We believe software-defined networks will advance the future of both wireless and wireline connectivity by adapting to customer needs quickly, and enabling a seamless user experience,” said Petri Lyytikainen, Bell’s vice president, Network Strategy, Services and Management. “We are pleased to collaborate with AT&T and other leading communications companies to evaluate the promising capabilities of the open-source ECOMP platform.”



“It’s exciting to see the communications industry coalescing around ECOMP,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation. “ECOMP is the most comprehensive and complete architecture for VNF/SDN automation we have seen. AT&T has had this platform in production for over 2 years now. This technology is unique in that it’s both disruptive and battle-tested. We can’t wait to host it at the Linux Foundation and open it up to the broader developer community.”



In September, Orange agreed to test the platform for creating and managing its own software-defined network. Orange is the first telecom company to join AT&T’s ECOMP effort. The carriers have agreed to collaborate on open source and standardization initiatives to accelerate the standardization of SDN and NFV.